Dawn of Ouroboros Premiere New Single "Testudines" From Upcoming New Album "Velvet Incandescence"
Oakland-based blackened progressive metal band Dawn of Ouroboros premiere a new single titled “Testudines”, taken from their upcoming new album "Velvet Incandescence", which will be out in stores on April 21st, 2023 via Prosthetic Records.
Check out "Testudines" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.
Explain the outfit:
“‘Testudines’ is the second track on the album and is another example of how we like to vary our sound as a band. Instrumentally this one holds a lot of influence from jazz fusion with its harmonic structure, use of chords common in jazz, and frequent use of a swing feel.
The whole band shows off our ability to play at high tempos while keeping our song structure melodic and coherent. Vocally, Chelsea uses several styles to show off her skills. With her use of her signature black metal shrieks, brutal lows, as well as her strong sense of melody with her clean singing. This is one we definitely can’t wait to perform live!”
