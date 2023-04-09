Ov Ruin Premiere New Single & Lyric Video "The Offering" - Blake Mullens Of Disembodied Tyrant Guests

Nashville, Tennessee-based blackened deathcore outfit Ov Ruin - previously known as Confront The Elders - premiere a new single and lyric video by the name of “The Offering”, streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below. The track is featuring Blake Mullens of Disembodied Tyrant.



