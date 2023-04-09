Spinebreaker (Ripped To Shreds, Sunami, Gulch Etc.) Premiere New Single "Spectral Forge" From Upcoming New EP "Cavern Of Inoculated Cognition"

San Jose, California-based death metal outfit Spinebreaker - featuring vocalist Alex Herrera, bassist Josef Alfonso (Sunami), drummer Brian Do (Ripped To Shreds), and guitarists Elliot Morrow (Gulch), Cole Kakimoto (Gulch), and Justin Ton (Dead Heat) - premiere their new single "Spectral Forge". The track is from the band's forthcoming new EP "Cavern Of Inoculated Cognition" due out in stores May 5th, 2023.

Check out "Spectral Forge" streaming via Spotify for you now below.

Tells frontman Herrera:

"Our new single 'Spectral Forge' is about afflictions in all forms following and latching itself to you like a ghost or demonic entity. No matter what you do it tries to suck the life out of you and it feels like an inescapable part of you. I am basically at war with myself in my head at all times in one way or another and that is the theme of this record lyrically.

"Depression, anxiety, anger, and tendency toward violence. This is what the Cavern Of Inoculated Cognition represents musically, and it was perfectly captured in the cover art painted by the great Brad Moore."