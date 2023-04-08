Arrival Of Autumn Premiere New Single & Music Video “Ghosts”

Canada-based metalcore band Arrival Of Autumn premiere theit latest single “Ghosts” taken from their sophomore album “Kingdom Undone“, out in stores on May 26th, 2023 through Nuclear Blast. You can check out that track and its accompanying music video streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below.

Tells drummer Ty Fox:

“Lyrically ‘Ghosts‘ is the heaviest song we’ve ever written and it points the finger at religious entities that have never once taken proper responsibility for their actions. To this day. the church continues its role in lying, extortion, and its disgusting treatment of children and continues to protect the people who hurt them.

‘Ghosts‘ touches on the dark history of Canada and the genocide committed against the indigenous people in the residential school system. We chose not to talk over them as it’s their story to tell but we do point the finger at those responsible. We had to end up censoring the music video as it was too disturbing but it is nowhere near as disturbing as the atrocities of any organized religion.”