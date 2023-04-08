"some music was meant to stay underground..."

70000 Tons of Metal - The World's Biggest Heavy Metal Cruise

Arrival Of Autumn Premiere New Single & Music Video “Ghosts”

posted Apr 8, 2023 at 4:17 AM by LugalKiEn.  (0 Comments)

Canada-based metalcore band Arrival Of Autumn premiere theit latest single “Ghosts” taken from their sophomore album “Kingdom Undone“, out in stores on May 26th, 2023 through Nuclear Blast. You can check out that track and its accompanying music video streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below.

Tells drummer Ty Fox:

“Lyrically ‘Ghosts‘ is the heaviest song we’ve ever written and it points the finger at religious entities that have never once taken proper responsibility for their actions. To this day. the church continues its role in lying, extortion, and its disgusting treatment of children and continues to protect the people who hurt them.

‘Ghosts‘ touches on the dark history of Canada and the genocide committed against the indigenous people in the residential school system. We chose not to talk over them as it’s their story to tell but we do point the finger at those responsible. We had to end up censoring the music video as it was too disturbing but it is nowhere near as disturbing as the atrocities of any organized religion.”

What's Next?

Please share this article if you found it interesting.

0 Comments on "Arrival Of Autumn Premiere New Single & Video"

Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)

Before you comment, please note:

Get your own Avatar

Get an avatar, dude!

1. Sign up for an account here.
2. Register on Gravatar.com with the same email & upload an avatar.
3. Wait 24-48 hours for your avatar to appear on Metalunderground.com.

  • These comments are moderated.
  • Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
    • Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
    • This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
    • Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
  • HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.
Post Your Comment

 

 