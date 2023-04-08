Raider Premiere New Single & Music Video "Trial By Chaos"
Canadian melodic death-thrash quartet Raider premiere a new single and music video by the name of “Trial By Chaos”, taken from their brand new album of the same name, out in stores now.
Check out "Trial By Chaos" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.
Comment the band:
“Life is hard the whole way through and each and every one of us has our own personal hell to contend with in order to find meaning.
“We want to be a voice that is in your corner of the ring for the battles we face together, and the battles you face alone. That being said, there is no rule that facing life’s challenges should make us perpetually miserable and that is what our live show is all about. We want people to feel welcome no matter who they are or where they come from, and to have FUN with us.If we can bring people joy and empower them even just a little bit to take on the next big thing, we have done our work.”
Trial By Chaos 2023 North American Tour dates:
Friday, April 14 – Toronto, ON – Bovine Sex Club
Saturday, April 15 – Windsor, ON – Chelsea Underground
Sunday, April 16 – London, ON – Rum Runner’s
Monday, April 17 – Jeffersonville, IN – Losers 812
Wednesday, April 19 – San Antonio, TX – HiTones
Thursday, April 20 – Houston, TX – Acadia
Friday, April 21 – Euless/Dallas, TX – Big Rob’s
Saturday, April 22 – Albuquerque, NM – Ren’s Den
Sunday, April 23 – Tempe, AZ – The Beast
Monday, April 24 – Tucson, AZ – The Edge
Wednesday, April 26 – Los Angeles, CA – The Redwood
Thursday, April 27 – Fresno, CA – The Great Room
Saturday, April 29 – San Francisco, CA – Thee Parkside
Sunday, April 30 – Portland, OR – High Watermark
Monday, May 1 – Vancouver, BC – Bully’s
Tuesday, May 2 – Seattle, WA – Funhouse
Wednesday, May 3 – Boise, ID – The Shredder
Thursday, May 4 – Salt Lake City, UT – Aces High Saloon
Friday, May 5 – Colorado Springs, CO – Vultures
Sunday, May 7 – Des Moines, IA – Lefty’s
Tuesday, May 9 – Menomonie, WI – Zymurgy Brewing
Wednesday, May 10 – Two Rivers, WI – Whisky D’s
Thursday, May 11 – Hamilton, ON – Doors Pub
Saturday, May 13 – Kitchener, ON – Maxwell’s
Sunday, May 14 – St. Catherine’s, ON – The Warehouse
