Raider Premiere New Single & Music Video "Trial By Chaos"

Canadian melodic death-thrash quartet Raider premiere a new single and music video by the name of “Trial By Chaos”, taken from their brand new album of the same name, out in stores now.

Check out "Trial By Chaos" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.





Comment the band:

“Life is hard the whole way through and each and every one of us has our own personal hell to contend with in order to find meaning.

“We want to be a voice that is in your corner of the ring for the battles we face together, and the battles you face alone. That being said, there is no rule that facing life’s challenges should make us perpetually miserable and that is what our live show is all about. We want people to feel welcome no matter who they are or where they come from, and to have FUN with us.If we can bring people joy and empower them even just a little bit to take on the next big thing, we have done our work.”



Trial By Chaos 2023 North American Tour dates:

Friday, April 14 – Toronto, ON – Bovine Sex Club

Saturday, April 15 – Windsor, ON – Chelsea Underground

Sunday, April 16 – London, ON – Rum Runner’s

Monday, April 17 – Jeffersonville, IN – Losers 812

Wednesday, April 19 – San Antonio, TX – HiTones

Thursday, April 20 – Houston, TX – Acadia

Friday, April 21 – Euless/Dallas, TX – Big Rob’s

Saturday, April 22 – Albuquerque, NM – Ren’s Den

Sunday, April 23 – Tempe, AZ – The Beast

Monday, April 24 – Tucson, AZ – The Edge

Wednesday, April 26 – Los Angeles, CA – The Redwood

Thursday, April 27 – Fresno, CA – The Great Room

Saturday, April 29 – San Francisco, CA – Thee Parkside

Sunday, April 30 – Portland, OR – High Watermark

Monday, May 1 – Vancouver, BC – Bully’s

Tuesday, May 2 – Seattle, WA – Funhouse

Wednesday, May 3 – Boise, ID – The Shredder

Thursday, May 4 – Salt Lake City, UT – Aces High Saloon

Friday, May 5 – Colorado Springs, CO – Vultures

Sunday, May 7 – Des Moines, IA – Lefty’s

Tuesday, May 9 – Menomonie, WI – Zymurgy Brewing

Wednesday, May 10 – Two Rivers, WI – Whisky D’s

Thursday, May 11 – Hamilton, ON – Doors Pub

Saturday, May 13 – Kitchener, ON – Maxwell’s

Sunday, May 14 – St. Catherine’s, ON – The Warehouse