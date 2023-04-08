Listen To Thy Art Is Murder's Cover Of Cannibal Corpse & Fit For An Autopsy's Take On At The Gates “Under A Serpent Sun”
Band Photo: Cannibal Corpse (?)
Thy Art Is Murder, Fit For An Autopsy and Malevolence just released three-way split “The Aggression Sessions“. In addition to a new track each, all three groups also contributed a cover to that album.
Thy Art Is Murder contribute their take on Cannibal Corpse‘s death metal classic “Hammer Smashed Face“, while Fit For An Autopsy check in with their cover of “Under A Serpent Sun” from death metal veterans At The Gates. Check out the covers now streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below.
Fit For An Autopsy - “Under A Serpent Sun”:
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Teeth Premiere New Single & Music Video "Hate Me"
- Next Article:
Arrival Of Autumn Premiere New Single & Video
0 Comments on "Thy Art Is Murder Share Cannibal Corpse Cover"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.