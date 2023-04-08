Listen To Thy Art Is Murder's Cover Of Cannibal Corpse & Fit For An Autopsy's Take On At The Gates “Under A Serpent Sun”

Thy Art Is Murder, Fit For An Autopsy and Malevolence just released three-way split “The Aggression Sessions“. In addition to a new track each, all three groups also contributed a cover to that album.

Thy Art Is Murder contribute their take on Cannibal Corpse‘s death metal classic “Hammer Smashed Face“, while Fit For An Autopsy check in with their cover of “Under A Serpent Sun” from death metal veterans At The Gates. Check out the covers now streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below.

Fit For An Autopsy - “Under A Serpent Sun”: