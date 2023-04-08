Teeth Premiere New Single & Music Video "Hate Me" From Upcoming Debut EP “A Biblical Worship Of Violence”

Canadian hardcore metal outfit Teeth will release their five-song debut EP “A Biblical Worship Of Violence” on May 05th, 2023 via New Damage/Nuclear Blast with a vinyl release to follow on July 21st, 2023. Today they premiere the single “Hate Me” from the outing ,streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below.



Explain the band:

“‘A Biblical Worship Of Violence‘ is our ode to the ache of change – a snapshot of a moment in time where we were all going through dark shifts in our personal lives that forced us to see life through the lens of true pain and discomfort.

We knew we needed to create something so visceral and honest to articulate what we’d been going through while also giving us the opportunity to speak on the state of this world. Division, compulsion – an intrinsic gravitational pull toward cruelty and brutality. ABWOV is a commentary on human beings darkest, most volatile conventions.

‘Hate Me‘ is about watching the people around you – whether it’s your peers, family/loved ones, colleagues – self-destruct over petulant nonsense. Watching a marriage or friendship crumble over disagreements when both parties are too blinded by our inherent attraction to turmoil to see the pettiness of it all.

It’s about how we – as humans – are so viscerally unwilling to budge in our cemented beliefs and beholden to our egos that we’d rather just let the house burn down to prove our point. I THINK THERE’S FIRE IN THESE WALLS.”



“A Biblical Worship Of Violence” tracklist:

01 – “We Eat Our Young”

02 – “Hate Me”

03 – “Pig Virus”

04 – “Drip”

05 – “EYESHORNSMOUTH ”

2023 live dates:

04/20 Guelph, ON – Onyx Club

04/23 London, ON – Rumrunners

w/ Tallah:

05/07 Atlantic City, NJ – Bamboozle Festival

05/09 Providence, RI – Alchemy

05/10 Poughkeepsie, NY – The Chance

05/11 Baltimore, MD – Angels Rock Bar

05/12 Virginia Beach, VA – Scandals Live!

05/20 Columbus, SC – New Brookland Tavern

05/21 Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade

05/24 Evansville, IN – Lamasco Bar And Grill