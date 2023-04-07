Rotten Sound Premiere New Music Video "Digital Bliss" From New Album "Apocalypse"
Band Photo: Rotten Sound (?)
Finnish grindcore band Rotten Sound premiere a new official music video for their track “Digital Bliss“ off their latest studio full-length “Apocalypse“ out in stores now. Check out "Digital Bliss" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.
Comment Rotten Sound:
“Have you ever got sucked in YouTube cat videos, Instagram stories or other dopamine creators? Does it feel like this?”
