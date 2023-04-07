"some music was meant to stay underground..."

Rotten Sound Premiere New Music Video "Digital Bliss" From New Album "Apocalypse"

posted Apr 7, 2023 at 2:14 AM by LugalKiEn.  (0 Comments)

Photo of Rotten Sound

Band Photo: Rotten Sound (?)

Finnish grindcore band Rotten Sound premiere a new official music video for their track “Digital Bliss“ off their latest studio full-length “Apocalypse“ out in stores now. Check out "Digital Bliss" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.

Comment Rotten Sound:

“Have you ever got sucked in YouTube cat videos, Instagram stories or other dopamine creators? Does it feel like this?”

