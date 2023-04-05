Johari Premiere New Single & Music Video "Daedalus" - Archspire, Entheos, Decrepit Birth Members Guest

Technical death metal project Johari - led by guitarist Gabriel Castro and keyboardist and vocalist Connor Hill - premiere a new single and music video by the name of “Daedalus”. The duo tapped main vocalist Mac Smith (Hammer Of Dawn, Decrepit Birth), frontwoman Chaney Crabb (Entheos), Michael Lessard (Last Chance To Reason, The Contortionist), Jonathan Carpenter (ex-The Contortionist, Foreign Waves) along with guitarist Dean Lamb (Archspire) and drummer Evan Sammons (Last Chance To Reason) for that collab.

"Daedalus" was mixed and mastered by Zack Ohren (Machine Head, Entheos, GWAR) and features artwork created by Julius Horsthuis (Meshuggah).

Check out "Daedalus" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.



