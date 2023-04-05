Paraphilia Premiere Full-Album Stream Of Brand New Album "The Memory of Death Given Form"
Portland, Oregon-based death metal outfit Paraphilia premiere the full-album stream of the band's brand new album "The Memory of Death Given Form", which was released April 4, 2023.
Check out now "The Memory of Death Given Form" streaming in its entirety via YouTube below.
