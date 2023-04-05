Left To Suffer Premiere New Single & Music Video "Disappoint Me" From Upcoming New Album "Feral"

Deathcore outfit Left To Suffer premiere a new single and official music video by the name of “Disappoint Me”, taken from their upcoming new album "Feral", which will be out in stores May 12th.

Check out "Disappoint Me" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.



Explain the band:

“‘Feral‘ is the culmination of everything that Left To Suffer as a whole has wanted to create since our inception. The visceral aggression is an overall theme throughout this record, and we have never been more proud of a grouping of music thus far in our journey. We all feel like we have strayed away from the norm at some point in our lives and become something that we can’t recognize, thus the birth of ‘Feral‘.”

“Feral” track listing:

01 – “Feral”

02 – “Artificial Anatomy” (feat. Kim Dracula)

03 – “Primitive Urge” (feat. Joe Badolato)

04 – “Break The Fever”

05 – “Recluse”

06 – “Illusion of Sleep”

07 – “Disappoint Me”

08 – “Consistent Suffering”

Left To Suffer 2023 live dates:

w/ Chelsea Grin, Carnifex & Ov Sulfur:

04/13 Phoenix, AZ – The Nile

04/14 Anaheim, CA – House of Blues

04/15 Sacramento, CA – Ace of Spades

04/16 San Diego, CA – House of Blues

04/18 Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex

04/19 Denver, CO – The Oriental Theater

04/20-Lincoln, NE – Bourbon Theater

04/21 Minneapolis, MN – The Cabooze

04/22 Chicago, IL – Bottom Lounge

04/23 Grand Rapids, MI – Elevation

04/25 Lexington, KY – Manchester Music Hall

04/26 Detroit, MI – St. Andrews Hall

04/27 Harrisburg, PA – HMAC

04/28 Worcester, MA – Palladium

04/29 Montreal, QC – Theatre Fairmount

04/30 Toronto, ON – Opera House

05/02 Pittsburgh, PA – Mr. Smalls

05/03 New York, NY – Gramercy Theatre

05/05 Baltimore, MD – Soundstage

05/06 Atlantic City, NJ – Bamboozle Festival

05/07 Richmond, VA – Canal Club

05/09 Atlanta, GA – Center Stage

05/10 Orlando, FL – Level 13

05/12 Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall

05/13 Austin, TX – Come and Take It Live

05/14 Dallas, TX – South Side Music Hall

05/16 Albuquerque, NM – Sunshine Theater

05/17 Las Vegas, NV – Fremont Country Club