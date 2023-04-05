Left To Suffer Premiere New Single & Music Video "Disappoint Me" From Upcoming New Album "Feral"
Deathcore outfit Left To Suffer premiere a new single and official music video by the name of “Disappoint Me”, taken from their upcoming new album "Feral", which will be out in stores May 12th.
Check out "Disappoint Me" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.
Explain the band:
“‘Feral‘ is the culmination of everything that Left To Suffer as a whole has wanted to create since our inception. The visceral aggression is an overall theme throughout this record, and we have never been more proud of a grouping of music thus far in our journey. We all feel like we have strayed away from the norm at some point in our lives and become something that we can’t recognize, thus the birth of ‘Feral‘.”
“Feral” track listing:
01 – “Feral”
02 – “Artificial Anatomy” (feat. Kim Dracula)
03 – “Primitive Urge” (feat. Joe Badolato)
04 – “Break The Fever”
05 – “Recluse”
06 – “Illusion of Sleep”
07 – “Disappoint Me”
08 – “Consistent Suffering”
Left To Suffer 2023 live dates:
w/ Chelsea Grin, Carnifex & Ov Sulfur:
04/13 Phoenix, AZ – The Nile
04/14 Anaheim, CA – House of Blues
04/15 Sacramento, CA – Ace of Spades
04/16 San Diego, CA – House of Blues
04/18 Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex
04/19 Denver, CO – The Oriental Theater
04/20-Lincoln, NE – Bourbon Theater
04/21 Minneapolis, MN – The Cabooze
04/22 Chicago, IL – Bottom Lounge
04/23 Grand Rapids, MI – Elevation
04/25 Lexington, KY – Manchester Music Hall
04/26 Detroit, MI – St. Andrews Hall
04/27 Harrisburg, PA – HMAC
04/28 Worcester, MA – Palladium
04/29 Montreal, QC – Theatre Fairmount
04/30 Toronto, ON – Opera House
05/02 Pittsburgh, PA – Mr. Smalls
05/03 New York, NY – Gramercy Theatre
05/05 Baltimore, MD – Soundstage
05/06 Atlantic City, NJ – Bamboozle Festival
05/07 Richmond, VA – Canal Club
05/09 Atlanta, GA – Center Stage
05/10 Orlando, FL – Level 13
05/12 Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall
05/13 Austin, TX – Come and Take It Live
05/14 Dallas, TX – South Side Music Hall
05/16 Albuquerque, NM – Sunshine Theater
05/17 Las Vegas, NV – Fremont Country Club
