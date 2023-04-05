Buggin Premiere New Single & Music Video "All Eyes On You" From Upcoming New Album "Concrete Cowboys"

Chicago hardcore metal outfit Buggin premiere of a new music video and single titled “All Eyes On You“, streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below. The band will release their debut studio full-length “Concrete Cowboys” on June 02nd through Flatspot Records.

Kharma‘s Jordan Moten guests both on the song and in the clip.





Buggin vocalist Bryanna Bennett commented of this track:

“This one is about people that are annoying on the internet whether it’s spreading horrible misinformation online or oversharing or creating fake personas for attention and clout. These people want all eyes on them.”

“Concrete Cowboys” track listing:

01 – “Bug Slam”

02 – “All Eyes On You” (feat. Jordan Moten of Kharma)

03 – “Get It Out”

04 – “Snack Run”

05 – “The Customer Is Always Wrong”

06 – “Poser Bulldozer”

07 – “Hard 2 Kill”

08 – “Not Yours”

09 – “Concrete Cowboys”

10 – “Redacted”

11 – “Kick Rocks”

12 – “Youth”

Buggin 2023 touring schedule:



04/08 Brooklyn, NY – Flatspot World

06/04 Detroit, MI – Tied Down Fest

06/25 Manchester, UK – Outbreak

w/ Spaced:

06/26 Newcastle, UK – Head of Steam

06/27 Newport, UK – The Cab

06/28 London, UK – New Cross Inn

06/29 Brighton, UK – The Prince Albert

06/30 Antwerp, BEL – AMC

07/01 Rennes, FRA – Superbowl of Hardcore

07/02 Paris, FRA – Esspace

07/03 Frankfurt, GER – Exzess

07/04 Eindhoven, NET – Dynamo

07/05 Hannover, GER – Bei Chez Heinz

07/06 Berlin, GER – Cassiopeia

07/07 Velke Mezirici, CZE – Fajt Fest

07/08 Halle, GER – Halt Mich Fest

07/09 Ieper, BEL – Ieper Fest