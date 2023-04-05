Unearth Premiere New Single & Music Video "Into The Abyss" From Upcoming New Album "The Wretched; The Ruinous"

Metalcore quintet Unearth premiere an official music video for their latest track named “Into The Abyss“, streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below. It is the third single to arrive from the band’s forthcoming new studio full-length “The Wretched; The Ruinous“, which is scheduled for a May 05th, 2023 release date.

Comments vocalist Trevor Phipps:

“A riff fueled interstellar endeavor sums up our third single ‘Into The Abyss‘. Our future planet is in disrepair and the fortunate are forced to flee to a distant world to continue the human race while billions of the less fortunate are left behind to meet a hellish end. Buz McGrath lights the path with a journey of melodic riffs, leads and solos that set it apart from the bulk of The Wretched; The Ruinous album. Beyond oblivion we ride!”

Unearth touring plans for 2023:

w/ Misery Index, Year Of The Knife, Turbid North & Leach:

04/01 Dortmund, GER – Junkyard

04/02 Antwerp, BEL – Trix

04/05 Munchen, GER – Backstage

04/04 Freiburg, GER – Crash

04/05 Eindhoven, NET – Dynamo

04/06 Sheffield, UK – Corporation

04/07 Leeds, UK – Boom LEeds

04/08 London, UK – The Underworld

04/09 Lille, FRA – The Black Lab

04/10 Paris, FRA – La Machine Du Moulin Rouge

04/11 Stuttgart, GER – Im Wizemann

04/12 Weinheim, GER – Cafe Central

04/13 Cottbus, GER – Gladhouse

04/14 Leer, GER – Zollhaus

04/15 Chemnitz, GER – AJZ Chemnitz

04/16 Ostrava, CZE – Barrak Music Club

04/17 Berlin, GER – SO36

04/18 Hamburg, GER – Bahnhof Pauli

04/19 Copenhagen, DEN – Pumpehuset

04/20 Gothenburg, SWE – Musikens Hus

04/21 Stockholm, SWE – Slaktkyrkan

w/ Upon A Burning Body and 156/Silence:

05/04 Lubbock, TX – Jake’s Backroom

05/05 El Paso, TX – Rockhouse

05/06 Tucson, AZ – The Rock

05/07 Anaheim, CA – Parish Room @ House Of Blues

05/08 Los Angeles, CA – The Regent Theater

05/09 Roseville, CA – Goldfields

05/11 Portland, OR – Star Theater

05/12 Seattle, WA – El Corazon

05/14 Salt Lake City, UT – Soundwell

05/15 Denver, CO – HQ

05/16 Lawrence, KS – The Bottleneck

05/18 Columbus, OH – Ace Of Cups

05/19 Rochester, NY – Montage Music Hall

w/ The Halo Effect & High Command:

05/20 Hartford, CT – The Webster

05/21 Brooklyn, NY – Monarch

05/22 Philadelphia, PA – Brooklyn Bowl

05/23 Worcester, MA – The Palladium Upstairs

05/24 Quebec City, QC – Imperial bell

05/25 Montreal, QC – Fairmount Theatre

05/26 Toronto, ON – Horseshoe Tavern

05/27 Detroit, MI – Crofoot Ballroom

Unearth:

05/28 Milwaukee, WI – Milwaukee Metal Fest

06/15 Dessel, BEL – Graspop Metal Meeting

06/16 Clisson, FRA – Hellfest

06/23 Ferropolis, GER – Full Force

06/30 Emmen, NET – Pitfest

07/02 Saarbrucken, GER – Reality Bites Fest