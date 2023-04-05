Unearth Premiere New Single & Music Video "Into The Abyss" From Upcoming New Album "The Wretched; The Ruinous"
Metalcore quintet Unearth premiere an official music video for their latest track named “Into The Abyss“, streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below. It is the third single to arrive from the band’s forthcoming new studio full-length “The Wretched; The Ruinous“, which is scheduled for a May 05th, 2023 release date.
Comments vocalist Trevor Phipps:
“A riff fueled interstellar endeavor sums up our third single ‘Into The Abyss‘. Our future planet is in disrepair and the fortunate are forced to flee to a distant world to continue the human race while billions of the less fortunate are left behind to meet a hellish end. Buz McGrath lights the path with a journey of melodic riffs, leads and solos that set it apart from the bulk of The Wretched; The Ruinous album. Beyond oblivion we ride!”
Unearth touring plans for 2023:
w/ Misery Index, Year Of The Knife, Turbid North & Leach:
04/01 Dortmund, GER – Junkyard
04/02 Antwerp, BEL – Trix
04/05 Munchen, GER – Backstage
04/04 Freiburg, GER – Crash
04/05 Eindhoven, NET – Dynamo
04/06 Sheffield, UK – Corporation
04/07 Leeds, UK – Boom LEeds
04/08 London, UK – The Underworld
04/09 Lille, FRA – The Black Lab
04/10 Paris, FRA – La Machine Du Moulin Rouge
04/11 Stuttgart, GER – Im Wizemann
04/12 Weinheim, GER – Cafe Central
04/13 Cottbus, GER – Gladhouse
04/14 Leer, GER – Zollhaus
04/15 Chemnitz, GER – AJZ Chemnitz
04/16 Ostrava, CZE – Barrak Music Club
04/17 Berlin, GER – SO36
04/18 Hamburg, GER – Bahnhof Pauli
04/19 Copenhagen, DEN – Pumpehuset
04/20 Gothenburg, SWE – Musikens Hus
04/21 Stockholm, SWE – Slaktkyrkan
w/ Upon A Burning Body and 156/Silence:
05/04 Lubbock, TX – Jake’s Backroom
05/05 El Paso, TX – Rockhouse
05/06 Tucson, AZ – The Rock
05/07 Anaheim, CA – Parish Room @ House Of Blues
05/08 Los Angeles, CA – The Regent Theater
05/09 Roseville, CA – Goldfields
05/11 Portland, OR – Star Theater
05/12 Seattle, WA – El Corazon
05/14 Salt Lake City, UT – Soundwell
05/15 Denver, CO – HQ
05/16 Lawrence, KS – The Bottleneck
05/18 Columbus, OH – Ace Of Cups
05/19 Rochester, NY – Montage Music Hall
w/ The Halo Effect & High Command:
05/20 Hartford, CT – The Webster
05/21 Brooklyn, NY – Monarch
05/22 Philadelphia, PA – Brooklyn Bowl
05/23 Worcester, MA – The Palladium Upstairs
05/24 Quebec City, QC – Imperial bell
05/25 Montreal, QC – Fairmount Theatre
05/26 Toronto, ON – Horseshoe Tavern
05/27 Detroit, MI – Crofoot Ballroom
Unearth:
05/28 Milwaukee, WI – Milwaukee Metal Fest
06/15 Dessel, BEL – Graspop Metal Meeting
06/16 Clisson, FRA – Hellfest
06/23 Ferropolis, GER – Full Force
06/30 Emmen, NET – Pitfest
07/02 Saarbrucken, GER – Reality Bites Fest
