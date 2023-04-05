Chat Pile Premiere New Single & Music Video “Cut”

Sludge/noise metal outfit Chat Pile premiere an new music video for their latest track “Cut“, taken from the impending split release with Nerver titled “Brothers In Christ“.

Explains bassist Stin:

“We knew we’d be in very good hands having Will Mecca impress his vision upon our track. Will‘s been documenting the Southern Plains punk, metal, DIY and underground scenes on archaic and obsolete formats for a decade now. He perfectly encapsulated the general malaise that comes from living in this part of the country while imbuing it with a little prairie nightmare fantasy.”