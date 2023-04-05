Chat Pile Premiere New Single & Music Video “Cut”
Sludge/noise metal outfit Chat Pile premiere an new music video for their latest track “Cut“, taken from the impending split release with Nerver titled “Brothers In Christ“.
Explains bassist Stin:
“We knew we’d be in very good hands having Will Mecca impress his vision upon our track. Will‘s been documenting the Southern Plains punk, metal, DIY and underground scenes on archaic and obsolete formats for a decade now. He perfectly encapsulated the general malaise that comes from living in this part of the country while imbuing it with a little prairie nightmare fantasy.”
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Lava Invocator Premiere New Single
- Next Article:
Unearth Premiere New Single & Music Video
0 Comments on "Chat Pile Premiere New Single & Music Video 'Cut'"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.