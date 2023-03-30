Dave Lombardo (Ex-Slayer, Testament, Etc.) Premieres New Solo Track “Separation From The Sacred”
Band Photo: Slayer (?)
Drummer Dave Lombardo (ex-Slayer, Dead Cross, Testament, etc.) premieres a second single named “Separation From The Sacred”, taken from his forthcoming debut solo effort “Rites Of Percussion“. Ipecac Recordings will release the album on May 05th, 2023.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Portrayal Of Guilt Premiere New NSFW Short Film
- Next Article:
Scowl Premiere New Single & Music Video
0 Comments on "Dave Lombardo (Ex-Slayer, Etc.) Premieres Track"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.