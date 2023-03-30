Dave Lombardo (Ex-Slayer, Testament, Etc.) Premieres New Solo Track “Separation From The Sacred”

Band Photo: Slayer (?)

Drummer Dave Lombardo (ex-Slayer, Dead Cross, Testament, etc.) premieres a second single named “Separation From The Sacred”, taken from his forthcoming debut solo effort “Rites Of Percussion“. Ipecac Recordings will release the album on May 05th, 2023.