Scowl Premiere New Single & Music Video "Psychic Dance Routine"

A music video for a new track from experimental hardcore punk outfit Scowl has premiered online, streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below. That single is the title track to the group’s impending EP “Psychic Dance Routine“, due out in stores on April 07th, 2023 via Flatspot Records.

Tells frontwoman Kat Moss:

“My perspective of being consumed as the version of myself that is ‘performing’ has shifted dramatically, while simultaneously grappling the experience of being a feminine artist in a world that doesn’t always take you seriously. I made an effort to change perspectives back and forth lyrically because I felt that would have the most impact with the message I was trying convey.

‘She’ll never be your animal, she’s got her own personal hell.’ In its simplest form I’m explaining that nobody can corner me into their perception of who I am and that I’ve got my own shit to deal with. By using ‘she’ I’m making it clear that I’m also speaking about a feminine experience. ‘Can’t handle your control, think of the love I’d give,’ is me begging the listener to relinquish the grip they have on me and questioning if they’ll allow me to be the earnest and vulnerable person I truly am.”

You can catch the band live at the following booked shows:

w/ Pest Control:

04/26 Sheffield, UK – Yellow Arch

04/27 Southampton, UK – Joiners

04/28 London, UK – The Dome

w/ Out Of Love:

04/29 Brighton, UK – One Church

04/30 Nottingham, UK – Bodega

05/01 Leeds, UK – Key Club

05/02 Glasgow, UK – Stereo

05/03 Bristol, UK – Exchange

w/ TSOL & Negative Approach:

07/14 San Diego, CA – Observatory NP

07/15 Bakersfield, CA – Temblor Brewing Co.

07/16 Santa Cruz, CA – Catalyst

w/ Negative Approach & Scowl:

07/18 Petaluma, CA – Phoenix Theater

07/19 Arcata, CA – Arcata Theatre Lounge

07/20 Eugene, OR – WOW Hall

07/22 Spokane, WA – Knitting Factory

Circle Jerks only:

07/23 Tacoma, WA – Punk In Drublic