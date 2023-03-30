Scowl Premiere New Single & Music Video "Psychic Dance Routine"
A music video for a new track from experimental hardcore punk outfit Scowl has premiered online, streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below. That single is the title track to the group’s impending EP “Psychic Dance Routine“, due out in stores on April 07th, 2023 via Flatspot Records.
Tells frontwoman Kat Moss:
“My perspective of being consumed as the version of myself that is ‘performing’ has shifted dramatically, while simultaneously grappling the experience of being a feminine artist in a world that doesn’t always take you seriously. I made an effort to change perspectives back and forth lyrically because I felt that would have the most impact with the message I was trying convey.
‘She’ll never be your animal, she’s got her own personal hell.’ In its simplest form I’m explaining that nobody can corner me into their perception of who I am and that I’ve got my own shit to deal with. By using ‘she’ I’m making it clear that I’m also speaking about a feminine experience. ‘Can’t handle your control, think of the love I’d give,’ is me begging the listener to relinquish the grip they have on me and questioning if they’ll allow me to be the earnest and vulnerable person I truly am.”
You can catch the band live at the following booked shows:
w/ Pest Control:
04/26 Sheffield, UK – Yellow Arch
04/27 Southampton, UK – Joiners
04/28 London, UK – The Dome
w/ Out Of Love:
04/29 Brighton, UK – One Church
04/30 Nottingham, UK – Bodega
05/01 Leeds, UK – Key Club
05/02 Glasgow, UK – Stereo
05/03 Bristol, UK – Exchange
w/ TSOL & Negative Approach:
07/14 San Diego, CA – Observatory NP
07/15 Bakersfield, CA – Temblor Brewing Co.
07/16 Santa Cruz, CA – Catalyst
w/ Negative Approach & Scowl:
07/18 Petaluma, CA – Phoenix Theater
07/19 Arcata, CA – Arcata Theatre Lounge
07/20 Eugene, OR – WOW Hall
07/22 Spokane, WA – Knitting Factory
Circle Jerks only:
07/23 Tacoma, WA – Punk In Drublic
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Dave Lombardo (Ex-Slayer, Etc.) Premieres Track
- Next Article:
Pustilence Premiere New Single
0 Comments on "Scowl Premiere New Single & Music Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.