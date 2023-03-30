Portrayal Of Guilt Premiere New NSFW Short Film “Devil Music”

Blackened post-hardcore outfit Portrayal Of Guilt premiere their new short film by the name of ‘Devil Music‘, taken from the band's upcoming new album of the same name due out on April 20th (digital) and April 21st (physical) via Run For Cover Records.

Explains Emmanuella Zachariou who directed the video:

“When I first heard the B-Side of Devil Music, I was extremely impressed by the cinematic nature of the music. As a filmmaker and artist who started working in this industry through being an avid lover of music, especially heavier and darker sounds, it has always been a deep personal goal of mine to create more projects that not only highlight the extremely intricate nature of such compositions, but to really try to bring in a true cinematic atmosphere to help visualize them.

The string elements in the tracks really helped inspire the medieval blueprint in my mind’s eye, and going off of that I wanted to implement slight nods to 90s black metal promo photos, and some of my favorite directors and films. Everything in this was a deliberate, carefully curated nod to some of my favorite films, books, artists and albums.

Some examples include Marketa Lazarová (1967), The Wicker Man (1973), The Devils (1971), To the Devil a Daughter (1976), The Passion of Joan of Arc (1928), Wim Wenders, Jean Rollin, Jesús Franco, Mortiis, down to the choice of title card text (inspired by Medieval Marginalia and even Abigor’s 1995 albums, Nachthymnen and Orkblut – The Retaliation).”