Rage Behind Drops New Single "Hourglass And Revenge"

Today Rage Behind dropped their sixth single, entitled "Hourglass And Revenge," along with a lyric video!

The track shows another side of Rage Behind and offers undeniable elements that give a more metalcore vibe than the previous ones. The result is one of the loudest, most palpable tracks and more powerful than ever. The French groove / thrash metallers are always good for a banger, and "Hourglass And Revenge" is possibly their catchiest groovy one yet.

Rage Behind comments:

"The new song is about the feeling when time escapes us. We really started to dig this song when Vitali recorded this cool chorus! Suddenly everything made sense. The drum and guitar parts remain aggressive while they groove, and the solo has a thrash vibe."