Skindred Shares New Music Video "Set Fazers"

Having blasted dancefloors to smithereens just before Christmas with their ferocious anthem ‘Gimme That Boom’, Skindred return with another instant classic in the form of "Set Fazers." The second single to be taken from their forthcoming album Smile it’s an addictive sci-fi slam-dunk designed to quake arenas and festivals around the planet this summer.

Lead singer Benji Webbe states, "Star date 22.3.23: With this song we’re boldly going where no ragga-metal has gone before. We come in peace, L.O.V.E and unity, to bring Skindred’s outergalactic sound-system to the infinite expanse of the cosmos."

And that galactic soundsystem comes under attack in the ridiculously entertaining video for ‘Set Fazers’, where the band are hunted down on the streets of London and ‘fazered’ by a giggling purple assassin. It also features social media star Shin who sparked a Skindred-shaped Tik Tok dance craze last month, so the band invited him on set to bring his moves to "Set Fazers."

Skindred drummer Arya Goggin explains: "The idea with the ‘Set Fazers’ video was to make a Sci Fi meets Dancehall epic! Through TikTok we met an amazing dancer called Shin (whose dance to our song ‘Nobody’ went viral earlier this year) and he’s added his unique style to the video too. We had so much fun filming it and can’t wait to share it with everyone."