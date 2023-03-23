Babymetal Debuts New Lyric Video "Mirror Mirror"

Babymetal has released a new lyric video for their focus track 'Mirror Mirror', taken from their first concept album "The Other One," due tomorrow (24th March) via Cooking Vinyl. You can check it out below.

Last year Babymetal was “sealed” from the world after a successful 10-year journey. In April 2022, "The Other One" restoration project began to recover the Babymetal we never knew existed within a virtual world called the Metalverse. A total of 10 songs have been discovered within "The Other One" restoration project, with each song representing a unique theme based on 10 separate parallel worlds that they have discovered.

One of the discovered 10 parallel worlds is MIRROR and their focus track "Mirror Mirror" centres around this theme. "Mirror, mirror on the wall...", this song embodies a parallel world where the world inside the mirror and the world of reality go back and forth. Is what you see in the mirror your true self or the self you wish to be?