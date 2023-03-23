The Amity Affliction Premiere New Single & Music Video "It’s Hell Down Here" From Upcoming New Album "Not Without My Ghosts"

Australian metalcore outfit The Amity Affliction will release their eighth studio full-length “Not Without My Ghosts“ on May 12th via Pure Noise Records. Today the band premiere a new single from it titled “It’s Hell Down Here“, streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.

The aforementioned album features guest appearances by Andrew Neufeld of Comeback Kid and Landon Tewers of The Plot In You.

Comments frontman Joel Birch:

“This song is a a letter from myself and Ahren, written by me, to our friends who have passed on to the other side. I’m 41. I’m bipolar. And I’m pretty tired of it. That’s where lyrics like ‘Like a snake I tire / the cold dark clouds, they steal my light’ come from.

The song is wrapping up how I feel daily, and reflecting on the time leading up to my friend killing himself. I’m sure a lot of people who have experienced that guilt at not seeing what becomes glaringly obvious after the fact.”

“Not Without My Ghosts” tracklist:

01 – “Show Me Your God”

02 – “It’s Hell Down Here”

03 – “Fade Away”

04 – “Death And The Setting Sun” (feat. Andrew Neufeld of Comeback Kid)

05 – “I See Dead People” (feat. Louie Knuxx)

06 – “When It Rains It Pours” (feat. Landon Tewers of The Plot In You)

07 – “The Big Sleep”

08 – “Close To Me”

09 – “God Voice”

10 – “Not Without My Ghosts” (feat. Phem)