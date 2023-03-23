Ignea Premiere New Single & Music Video "Dunes" From Upcoming New Album "Dreams Of Land Unseen"

Ukrainian symphonic death metal outfit Ignea premiere a new single and music video by the name of “Dunes” from their forthcoming new album “Dreams Of Land Unseen“. That record will be released on April 28th by their new label home of Napalm Records.

Explains frontwoman Helle Bohdanova:

“We continue telling the story of the amazing Ukrainian travel writer and photographer Sofia Yablonska who lived in the XX century. ‘Dunes‘ is inspired by her adventure to the Sahara Desert.

On this dangerous journey, Sofia’s driver fainted from the intense heat, so she had to take charge of driving and also fix the overheated engine herself. Their troubles didn’t end there, as they also had to escape from hostile locals who tried to shoot them.

Our song describes how Sofia saw a mirage, so common in the desert. In our version, instead of imagining palm trees and an oasis, she saw the chilly Carpathian mountains with pine trees and rainfalls…”