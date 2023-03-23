Never Ending Game Premiere New Track “Never Die”- Trapped Under Ice Members Guest

Detroit, Michigan-based hardcore outfit Never Ending Game will release their sophomore album “Outcry” on May 12th via Triple B Records. Today the band premiere a new single from it named “Never Die“ streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below. Trapped Under Ice frontman Justice Tripp and guitarist Sam Trapkin both guest on that track.

Recording sessions for the record took place under Andy Nelson (Weekend Nachos) at Bricktop Recording in Chicago, IL.

Explains frontman Mikey Petroski:

“Detroit is everything to the band. I wouldn’t write the way I do if we came up anywhere else. From the influence of how to structure a song growing up hearing Motown, the emotion of a Bob Seger song on a summer’s night on the radio, and the value of honest hard work. There’s decades of influence from all that’s come before us out of Detroit in our band’s DNA.

We have bands like Negative Approach and Cold As Life from here that paved the way for someone to even want to pay attention to a hardcore band coming out of Detroit. There’s a sense of pride that people from Detroit carry that’s unlike most other places. We try to wave that flag as much as possible and pay it all forward.”

“Outcry” tracklist:

01 – “Outcry”

02 – “Never Die” (feat. Justice Tripp and Sam Trapkin)

03 – “Down There (With You)”

04 – “Hate Today… Die Tomorrow”

05 – “Tank On E”

06 – “Victory”

07 – “Goin’ Thru Some Things”

08 – “Memories”

09 – “Fire Of The Heart”

10 – “Clown”

11 – “Something Wrong”