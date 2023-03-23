Of Virtue Premiere New Single & Music Video "Cannibals"

Michigan-based metalcore band Of Virtue premiere their new single and music video “Cannibals” streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below. This track was again produced by the team of Carson Slovak and Grant McFarland (August Burns Red, Polaris), with additional editing provided by Chris Shifflett.

Explains frontman Tyler Ennis:

“‘Cannibals‘ is set during one of the most dangerous of my road to recovery from alcohol because I was finally taking accountability. Before then, I had never noticed how much my choices affected the people around me. Upon reflection, I hated myself for what I had done to them. I was lying, stealing. I was erratic and unpredictable.

Overall, I felt that I deserved every bad thing that happened to me. The hardest part was that I felt more worthless in my sober state than while intoxicated and it got to the point where I believed my actions were beyond forgiveness. Because of that dark time in my life, ‘Cannibals‘ serves to remind myself that we cannot change the past but only learn from our mistakes and that we shouldn’t let them shape my our of the world in a self-loathing state.”