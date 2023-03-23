Crown The Empire Premiere New Single “Black Sheep”

“Black Sheep” has premiered online as the latest advance track from Texan metalcore outfit Crown The Empire‘s impending new studio full-length “Dogma“. Rise Records will release the effort on April 28th, 2023. Check out now "Black Sheep" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below.

Explains frontman Andy Leo:

“We’ve tackled many lofty ideas with the singles we’ve released thus far but with ‘Black Sheep‘ we wanted to bring it back down to earth to our early days as a band.

When we were playing together in a garage and making songs with a ‘fuck you’ attitude, just for the sake of doing it. We kept that spirit alive with ‘Black Sheep‘ and aim to provide a solid 3:52 seconds of in-your-face energy that young crown would’ve loved. We hope you love it too.”

Crown The Empire have the below live dates booked for 2023:

w/ Nothing More & Thousand Below:

03/31 Richmond, VA – The National

04/01 Myrtle Beach, SC – House of Blues

04/02 St. Petersburg, FL – Jannus Live

04/04 Harrisburg, PA – HMAC

04/05 Toronto, ON – The Danforth Music Hall

04/07 Philadelphia, PA – TLA

04/08 Worcester, MA – The Palladium

04/09 New York, NY – Irving Plaza

04/11 Evansville, IN – Victory Theatre

04/12 Dubuque, AL – Five Flags Civic Center

04/13 Clive, IA – Horizons Event Center

04/15 Minneapolis, MN – The Fillmore

04/16 Omaha, NE – The Admiral

04/17 Denver, CO – Ogden Theater

04/19 Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex

04/21 Calgary, AB – The Palace Theater

04/22 Edmonton, AB – Midway

04/24 Vancouver, BC – The Commodore Ballroom

04/25 Boise, ID – The Knitting Factory

04/27 Seattle, WA – Neptune

04/28 Portland, OR – The Roseland Theater

04/29 Spokane, WA – The Knitting Factory

05/01 Sacramento, CA – Ace of Spades

05/03 Los Angeles, CA – The Belasco

05/05 San Diego, CA – Observatory Northpark

w/ Falling In Reverse, Ice Nine Kills & Slaughter To Prevail:

06/30 Syracuse, NY – St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

07/02 Gilford, NH – Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

07/03 Baltimore, MD – Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena

w/ Falling In Reverse, Ice Nine Kills, Underoath:

07/05 Pittsburgh, PA – Petersen Events Center

07/06 Asheville, NC – ExploreAsheville.com Arena