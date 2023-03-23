Crown The Empire Premiere New Single “Black Sheep”
“Black Sheep” has premiered online as the latest advance track from Texan metalcore outfit Crown The Empire‘s impending new studio full-length “Dogma“. Rise Records will release the effort on April 28th, 2023. Check out now "Black Sheep" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below.
Explains frontman Andy Leo:
“We’ve tackled many lofty ideas with the singles we’ve released thus far but with ‘Black Sheep‘ we wanted to bring it back down to earth to our early days as a band.
When we were playing together in a garage and making songs with a ‘fuck you’ attitude, just for the sake of doing it. We kept that spirit alive with ‘Black Sheep‘ and aim to provide a solid 3:52 seconds of in-your-face energy that young crown would’ve loved. We hope you love it too.”
Crown The Empire have the below live dates booked for 2023:
w/ Nothing More & Thousand Below:
03/31 Richmond, VA – The National
04/01 Myrtle Beach, SC – House of Blues
04/02 St. Petersburg, FL – Jannus Live
04/04 Harrisburg, PA – HMAC
04/05 Toronto, ON – The Danforth Music Hall
04/07 Philadelphia, PA – TLA
04/08 Worcester, MA – The Palladium
04/09 New York, NY – Irving Plaza
04/11 Evansville, IN – Victory Theatre
04/12 Dubuque, AL – Five Flags Civic Center
04/13 Clive, IA – Horizons Event Center
04/15 Minneapolis, MN – The Fillmore
04/16 Omaha, NE – The Admiral
04/17 Denver, CO – Ogden Theater
04/19 Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex
04/21 Calgary, AB – The Palace Theater
04/22 Edmonton, AB – Midway
04/24 Vancouver, BC – The Commodore Ballroom
04/25 Boise, ID – The Knitting Factory
04/27 Seattle, WA – Neptune
04/28 Portland, OR – The Roseland Theater
04/29 Spokane, WA – The Knitting Factory
05/01 Sacramento, CA – Ace of Spades
05/03 Los Angeles, CA – The Belasco
05/05 San Diego, CA – Observatory Northpark
w/ Falling In Reverse, Ice Nine Kills & Slaughter To Prevail:
06/30 Syracuse, NY – St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
07/02 Gilford, NH – Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
07/03 Baltimore, MD – Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena
w/ Falling In Reverse, Ice Nine Kills, Underoath:
07/05 Pittsburgh, PA – Petersen Events Center
07/06 Asheville, NC – ExploreAsheville.com Arena
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Vomit Forth Premiere New Music Video
- Next Article:
Of Virtue Premiere New Single & Music Video
0 Comments on "Crown The Empire Premiere New Single 'Black Sheep'"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.