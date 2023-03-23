Vomit Forth Premiere New Music Video “Pain Tolerance”

Death metal band Vomit Forth premiere a new Peter J-T directed music video for the outfit's song “Pain Tolerance“. Check it out now streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.

Explain Vomit Forth:

“This song is about dealing with the trauma of existing in the modern world. You have to develop a thick skin or you might end up hurting yourself or everyone around you, and it’s an exploration of everyone’s limits when it comes to that. Everything seems parasitic and harmful now. People’s self-worth and mental health is constantly picked at and eroded by social media and unrealistic expectations.”

The band are currently ou on their tour on their Century Media debut, “Seething Malevolence“.

w/ Upon Stone:

03/23 San Fernando, CA – Midnight Hour

03/24 Tempe, AZ – Cornish Pastry

03/25 Albuquerque, NM – Eclipse

03/26 Ft. Worth, TX – Tulips FTW

03/27 Memphis, TN – Hi Tone

w/ The Last Ten Seconds Of Life & Cell:

03/30 Lakewood, OH – The Foundry

03/31 Detroit, MI – The Sanctuary

04/01 Chicago, IL – Beat Kitchen

04/02 Milwaukee, WI – X-Ray Arcade

04/03 Minneapolis, MN – The Pillar

04/04 Rock Island, IL – Skylark QC

04/05 Des Moines, IA – Lefty’s

04/07 Lincoln, NE – 1867 Bar

04/08 Oklahoma City, OK – 89th St. Collective

w/ The Last Ten Seconds Of Life:

04/09 Little Rock, AR – Vino’s

w/ The Last Ten Seconds Of Life & Tactosa:

04/10 Nashville, TN – The End

w/ The Last Ten Seconds Of Life, Mugshot & Tactosa:

04/12 Birmingham, AL – LCY Media

04/13 Atlanta, GA – 529 Bar

04/14 Columbia, SC – New Brookland Tavern

04/15 Greensboro, NC – Hangar 1819

04/16 Chesapeake, VA – Riffhouse

Vomit Forth:

05/28 Baltimore, MD – Soundstage (‘Hell In The Harbor‘)