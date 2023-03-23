Vomit Forth Premiere New Music Video “Pain Tolerance”
Death metal band Vomit Forth premiere a new Peter J-T directed music video for the outfit's song “Pain Tolerance“. Check it out now streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.
Explain Vomit Forth:
“This song is about dealing with the trauma of existing in the modern world. You have to develop a thick skin or you might end up hurting yourself or everyone around you, and it’s an exploration of everyone’s limits when it comes to that. Everything seems parasitic and harmful now. People’s self-worth and mental health is constantly picked at and eroded by social media and unrealistic expectations.”
The band are currently ou on their tour on their Century Media debut, “Seething Malevolence“.
w/ Upon Stone:
03/23 San Fernando, CA – Midnight Hour
03/24 Tempe, AZ – Cornish Pastry
03/25 Albuquerque, NM – Eclipse
03/26 Ft. Worth, TX – Tulips FTW
03/27 Memphis, TN – Hi Tone
w/ The Last Ten Seconds Of Life & Cell:
03/30 Lakewood, OH – The Foundry
03/31 Detroit, MI – The Sanctuary
04/01 Chicago, IL – Beat Kitchen
04/02 Milwaukee, WI – X-Ray Arcade
04/03 Minneapolis, MN – The Pillar
04/04 Rock Island, IL – Skylark QC
04/05 Des Moines, IA – Lefty’s
04/07 Lincoln, NE – 1867 Bar
04/08 Oklahoma City, OK – 89th St. Collective
w/ The Last Ten Seconds Of Life:
04/09 Little Rock, AR – Vino’s
w/ The Last Ten Seconds Of Life & Tactosa:
04/10 Nashville, TN – The End
w/ The Last Ten Seconds Of Life, Mugshot & Tactosa:
04/12 Birmingham, AL – LCY Media
04/13 Atlanta, GA – 529 Bar
04/14 Columbia, SC – New Brookland Tavern
04/15 Greensboro, NC – Hangar 1819
04/16 Chesapeake, VA – Riffhouse
Vomit Forth:
05/28 Baltimore, MD – Soundstage (‘Hell In The Harbor‘)
What's Next?
