Nita Strauss Premieres New Single “Winner Takes All” - Alice Cooper Guests
Band Photo: Motley Crue (?)
Having recently returned to Alice Cooper‘s touring band after a stint with Demi Lovato, guitarist Nita Strauss premieres her new solo track, “Winner Takes All“. That single features Cooper on guest vocals and is streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.
Tells Strauss:
“When we were working on the music for this album, there was no question that I wanted to create a song to collaborate with my longtime boss and friend, the legendary Alice Cooper. I think the track accomplishes what we set out to do - showcase Alice‘s voice and signature style on the backdrop of a heavy, modern rock track. After many years of lending my style of playing to Alice‘s music on stage, it was truly an honor to work together and hear his voice on one of my songs!”
Strauss will be out with Alice Cooper's backing band on the below summer run:
04/28 Mt. Pleasant, MI – Soaring Eagle Casino + Resort
04/29 Youngstown, OH – Covelli Centre
04/30 Hershey, PA – The Hershey Theater
05/02 Fort Wayne, IN – Allen County War Memorial Coliseum
05/03 Milwaukee, WI – Miller High Life Theatre
05/05 Prior Lake, MN – Mystic Lake Mystic Showroom
05/06 Bemidji, MN – Sanford Center
05/07 Sioux City, IA – Tyson Events Center
05/09 Champaign, IL – State Farm Center
05/10 Louisville, KY – Louisville Palace Theater
05/13 Knoxville, TN – The Tennessee Theatre
05/14 Spartanburg, SC – Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium
05/15 North Charleston, SC – Performing Arts Center
05/17 Shreveport, LA – Shreveport Municipal Auditorium
05/18 Biloxi, MS – Beau Rivage Theatre
05/20 Daytona Beach, FL – Welcome to Rockville*
w/ Def Leppard & Mötley Crüe:
08/05 Syracuse, NY – JMA Wireless Dome
08/08 Columbus, OH – The Ohio State University Ohio Stadium
08/11 Fargo, ND – Fargodome
08/13 Omaha, NE – Charles Schwab Field Omaha
08/16 Tulsa, OK – Skelly Field at H.A. Chapman Stadium
08/18 El Paso, TX – Sun Bowl Stadium
w/ Rob Zombie, Ministry & Filter:
08/24 Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion
08/26 Tampa, FL – Mid-Florida Credit Union Amphitheatre
08/27 West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
08/29 Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park @ Walnut Creek
08/30 Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheatre
09/01 Tinley Park, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
09/02 Des Moines, IA – Wells Fargo Arena
09/05 Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Amphitheatre
09/06 Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage
09/08 Scranton, PA – The Pavilion @ Montage Mountain
09/09 Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health Theatre @ Jones Beach
09/10 Hartford, CT – XFINITY Theatre
09/12 Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
09/15 Bonner Springs, KS – Azura Amphitheatre
09/16 Englewood, CO – Fiddler’s Green
09/19 Ridgefield, WA – RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheatre
09/20 Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheatre
09/22 Concord, CA – Pavilion
09/23 Anaheim, CA – Honda Center
09/24 Phoenix, AZ – Ak-Chin Pavilion
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Monument Of Misanthropy Reveal New Album Details
- Next Article:
Vomit Forth Premiere New Music Video
0 Comments on "Nita Strauss Premieres New Single"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.