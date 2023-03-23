Nita Strauss Premieres New Single “Winner Takes All” - Alice Cooper Guests

Band Photo: Motley Crue (?)

Having recently returned to Alice Cooper‘s touring band after a stint with Demi Lovato, guitarist Nita Strauss premieres her new solo track, “Winner Takes All“. That single features Cooper on guest vocals and is streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.

Tells Strauss:

“When we were working on the music for this album, there was no question that I wanted to create a song to collaborate with my longtime boss and friend, the legendary Alice Cooper. I think the track accomplishes what we set out to do - showcase Alice‘s voice and signature style on the backdrop of a heavy, modern rock track. After many years of lending my style of playing to Alice‘s music on stage, it was truly an honor to work together and hear his voice on one of my songs!”

Strauss will be out with Alice Cooper's backing band on the below summer run:

04/28 Mt. Pleasant, MI – Soaring Eagle Casino + Resort

04/29 Youngstown, OH – Covelli Centre

04/30 Hershey, PA – The Hershey Theater

05/02 Fort Wayne, IN – Allen County War Memorial Coliseum

05/03 Milwaukee, WI – Miller High Life Theatre

05/05 Prior Lake, MN – Mystic Lake Mystic Showroom

05/06 Bemidji, MN – Sanford Center

05/07 Sioux City, IA – Tyson Events Center

05/09 Champaign, IL – State Farm Center

05/10 Louisville, KY – Louisville Palace Theater

05/13 Knoxville, TN – The Tennessee Theatre

05/14 Spartanburg, SC – Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium

05/15 North Charleston, SC – Performing Arts Center

05/17 Shreveport, LA – Shreveport Municipal Auditorium

05/18 Biloxi, MS – Beau Rivage Theatre

05/20 Daytona Beach, FL – Welcome to Rockville*

w/ Def Leppard & Mötley Crüe:

08/05 Syracuse, NY – JMA Wireless Dome

08/08 Columbus, OH – The Ohio State University Ohio Stadium

08/11 Fargo, ND – Fargodome

08/13 Omaha, NE – Charles Schwab Field Omaha

08/16 Tulsa, OK – Skelly Field at H.A. Chapman Stadium

08/18 El Paso, TX – Sun Bowl Stadium

w/ Rob Zombie, Ministry & Filter:

08/24 Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion

08/26 Tampa, FL – Mid-Florida Credit Union Amphitheatre

08/27 West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

08/29 Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park @ Walnut Creek

08/30 Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheatre

09/01 Tinley Park, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

09/02 Des Moines, IA – Wells Fargo Arena

09/05 Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Amphitheatre

09/06 Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

09/08 Scranton, PA – The Pavilion @ Montage Mountain

09/09 Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health Theatre @ Jones Beach

09/10 Hartford, CT – XFINITY Theatre

09/12 Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

09/15 Bonner Springs, KS – Azura Amphitheatre

09/16 Englewood, CO – Fiddler’s Green

09/19 Ridgefield, WA – RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheatre

09/20 Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheatre

09/22 Concord, CA – Pavilion

09/23 Anaheim, CA – Honda Center

09/24 Phoenix, AZ – Ak-Chin Pavilion