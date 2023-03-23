Southern Dissolution Premiere New Single "Breeding Annihilation"
Gonzales, Texas-based deathcore/death metal outfit Southern Dissolution premiere a new single titled “Breeding Annihilation”, streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below. The track features guest vocals by Donovan Parchment.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
The Amity Affliction Premiere New Single & Video
- Next Article:
Dark Angel And Others Added To Mystic Festival
0 Comments on "Southern Dissolution Premiere New Single"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.