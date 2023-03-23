Dark Angel And Others Added To Mystic Festival Line-Up



Dark Angel were so very close to having their name added to the Big Four of Thrash Metal – they had it all: wrath, energy, talent, as well as technical skills. With their records “Darkness Descends” and “Leave Scars” they aspired to become the champions of extreme music back in the day, competing with Slayer and Possessed. It did not work out, but today, wherever they play, Dark Angel are paid proper tribute. We have no doubts that their first visit in Poland will be unforgettable.

In 2020, after 10 years of break, Mad Sin released a new album “Ubreakable” – and you cannot think of a more fitting title for this Berlin band’s music. You cannot break them. Also, you cannot mistake them for anybody else, with their distinct take on psychobilly, drawing on punk, country, and hard rock.

Two other additions to the festival line-up will delight fans of Norwegian black metal and dark, bittersweet ballads – the former will rejoice to see Misotheist, and the latter to see Moriah Woods.

We remind that the festival’s line-up already includes more than ninety bands, including: Ghost, Danzig, Gojira, Meshuggah, Behemoth, Electric Wizard, The Hellacopters, Testament, Watain, Moonspell, Perturbator, Exodus, Dismember, Voivod, Alcest, Sleep Token, Unleashed, Carpathian Forest, Grave, Soen, Phil Campbell and the Bastard Sons (with a Motörhead set), Godflesh, Primitive Man, Earthless, Lucifer and Greg Puciato.

Mystic Festival 2023 will take place on June 7-10 in Gdansk, at the already familiar grounds of the Shipyard. More information and tickets can be found on their website.