Thulcandra Posts "Hail To The Abyss" Music Video Online

May 19, 2023 will see blackened death metal force Thulcandra release their fifth studio album, entitled "Hail The Abyss," via Napalm Records. Following the recent release of their music video for first single "As I Walk Through The Gateway", today, the German four-piece has shared their diabolic album title track, "Hail The Abyss!" You can check it out below.

The band‘s forthcoming magnum opus proves yet again why they‘re atop death metal‘s malefic vedette. It showcases their affinity for dark, aggressive and mellifluous metal while the entire album rips and terrorizes with the intensity of hell. As always, Thulcandra's about a vibe - there's always a unique "feel" that's distinctly old-school, but without the tired trappings of it.

Preparing to return from their debut US tour alongside Fleshgod Apocalypse, Obscura & Wolfheart, guitarist/vocalist Steffen Kummerer comments about the new single:

"The title track of our upcoming album, 'Hail The Abyss,' turned into a sharp and pushing composition that blends a balanced mix of black and death metal. The record turned out as we hoped it would, and the video produced by Grupa13 (Behemoth, Kreator, Arch Enemy) might be the most iconic clip we came up with in our 20 year long lasting career."