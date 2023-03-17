Mystic Circle Shares New Music Video "Erzdämon (Part 1)"

2022 saw the unholy return of the German extreme metal band Mystic Circle, releasing their self-titled new studio-album and marking a furious comeback, which even made them enter the official German album charts on a sensational #78. The inspiration kept flowing and the two main members Beelzebub and Blackwar created nine new tracks for their ninth studio album, which is called "Erzdämon" and released today on their new label Fireflash Records.

To celebrate the album release, Mystic Circle reveals their new single and video for the title-track "Erzdämon (Part 1)."

"If we summon demons, we only communicate with the highest creatures of hell. Erzdämon (English: arch demon) is a supreme majestic figure of darkness and it represents all the songs of the album," comments the band.