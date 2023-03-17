The Devil Wears Prada Premiere New Single & Music Video "Reaching"

The Devil Wears Prada will release a deluxe edition of their latest studio effort “Color Decay“ on May 05th via Solid State Records. This upcoming expanded edition will feature 10 new tracks.

The first new song and music video to arrive from of that effort is titled “Reaching“ and is streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.

Tell the band:

“We’ve been so proud of and grateful for Color Decay feedback, and with that, we’re releasing our first deluxe edition in 15 years. Listeners have all chimed in with favorited tracks and we’ve cooked up a bunch of videos; fast forward, we figured we had no choice but to grow the Color Decay universe even bigger.”

Adds vocalist Mike Hranica:

“‘Reaching‘ is a song about unapologetic growth. I feel we often hear songs of resilience and strength that don’t really cover the dirty, harder times. It takes struggle and failure to better oneself, and I think that’s the soul of this tune.”

The bonus tracks featured on the deluxe edition include:

“Reaching”

“Ignorance”

“Salt” (Acoustic)

“Broken” (Acoustic)

“Sacrifice” (Acoustic

“Cancer” (Acoustic)

“Watchtower” (Live)

“Salt” (Live)

“Sacrifice” (Ray Volpe remix)

“Salt” (Fairlane remix)



The band next leg of dates with August Burns Red and Bleed From Within this spring will run as follows:

04/13 Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore Philadelphia

04/14 New York, NY – Palladium Times Square

04/15 Albany, NY – Empire Live

04/16 Worcester, MA – The Palladium

04/18 Niagara Falls, NY – Rapids Theater

04/19 Royal Oak, MI – Royal Oak Music Theatre

04/21 Grand Rapids, MI – The Intersection

04/22 St. Louis, MO – Red Flag

04/23 Kansas City, MO – The Truman

04/25 Oklahoma City, OK – Diamond Ballroom

04/26 Omaha, NE – Slowdown

04/28 Minneapolis, MN – The Fillmore Minneapolis

04/29 Chicago, IL – Concord Music Hall

04/30 Cincinnati, OH – Bogarts

05/02 Cleveland, OH – House of Blues

05/03 Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE

05/05 North Myrtle Beach, SC – House of Blues

05/06 Richmond, VA – The National

05/07 Sayreville, NJ – Starland Ballroom

05/09 Toronto, ON – Danforth Music Hall

05/11 Montreal, QC – MTelus

05/12 Quebec, QC – Theatre Capitole