The Devil Wears Prada Premiere New Single & Music Video "Reaching"
The Devil Wears Prada will release a deluxe edition of their latest studio effort “Color Decay“ on May 05th via Solid State Records. This upcoming expanded edition will feature 10 new tracks.
The first new song and music video to arrive from of that effort is titled “Reaching“ and is streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.
Tell the band:
“We’ve been so proud of and grateful for Color Decay feedback, and with that, we’re releasing our first deluxe edition in 15 years. Listeners have all chimed in with favorited tracks and we’ve cooked up a bunch of videos; fast forward, we figured we had no choice but to grow the Color Decay universe even bigger.”
Adds vocalist Mike Hranica:
“‘Reaching‘ is a song about unapologetic growth. I feel we often hear songs of resilience and strength that don’t really cover the dirty, harder times. It takes struggle and failure to better oneself, and I think that’s the soul of this tune.”
The bonus tracks featured on the deluxe edition include:
“Reaching”
“Ignorance”
“Salt” (Acoustic)
“Broken” (Acoustic)
“Sacrifice” (Acoustic
“Cancer” (Acoustic)
“Watchtower” (Live)
“Salt” (Live)
“Sacrifice” (Ray Volpe remix)
“Salt” (Fairlane remix)
The band next leg of dates with August Burns Red and Bleed From Within this spring will run as follows:
04/13 Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore Philadelphia
04/14 New York, NY – Palladium Times Square
04/15 Albany, NY – Empire Live
04/16 Worcester, MA – The Palladium
04/18 Niagara Falls, NY – Rapids Theater
04/19 Royal Oak, MI – Royal Oak Music Theatre
04/21 Grand Rapids, MI – The Intersection
04/22 St. Louis, MO – Red Flag
04/23 Kansas City, MO – The Truman
04/25 Oklahoma City, OK – Diamond Ballroom
04/26 Omaha, NE – Slowdown
04/28 Minneapolis, MN – The Fillmore Minneapolis
04/29 Chicago, IL – Concord Music Hall
04/30 Cincinnati, OH – Bogarts
05/02 Cleveland, OH – House of Blues
05/03 Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE
05/05 North Myrtle Beach, SC – House of Blues
05/06 Richmond, VA – The National
05/07 Sayreville, NJ – Starland Ballroom
05/09 Toronto, ON – Danforth Music Hall
05/11 Montreal, QC – MTelus
05/12 Quebec, QC – Theatre Capitole
