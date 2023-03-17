Vomitheist Premiere New Single "Tormenting Fungal Infestation" From Upcoming New Album "NekroFvneral"
Swiss death metal band Vomitheist premiere a new single titled “Tormenting Fungal Infestation”, taken from their upcoming new album "NekroFvneral", which will be out in stores May 19th, on CD and digital formats via Transcending Obscurity Records.
Check out "Tormenting Fungal Infestation" streaming via YouTube for you now below.
If you liked the track above we've included another song named "Morbid Decomposition" from the album that has premiered earlier and can be streamed via Spotify below:
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
The Devil Wears Prada Premiere New Single & Video
- Next Article:
State Of Filth Premiere Full-Album Stream
0 Comments on "Vomitheist Premiere New Single"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.