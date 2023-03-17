Vomitheist Premiere New Single "Tormenting Fungal Infestation" From Upcoming New Album "NekroFvneral"

Swiss death metal band Vomitheist premiere a new single titled “Tormenting Fungal Infestation”, taken from their upcoming new album "NekroFvneral", which will be out in stores May 19th, on CD and digital formats via Transcending Obscurity Records.

Check out "Tormenting Fungal Infestation" streaming via YouTube for you now below.

If you liked the track above we've included another song named "Morbid Decomposition" from the album that has premiered earlier and can be streamed via Spotify below: