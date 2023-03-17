Bury Tomorrow Premiere New Single “Begin Again”

UK-based metalcore outfit Bury Tomorrow premiere their new track and video “Begin Again“ from their seventh studio full-length “The Seventh Sun“, due out via Music For Nations on March 31, 2023.



Elaborates guitarist Kristan Dawson:

“The track is representative of the change we have all faced in the past few years. It represents an element of renewal and appreciation of where we have been as a band and where we are yet to go. Musically, it serves as a contrast to the heaviness we have presented in the first three singles, but packs a punch in a more positive way.”

Bury Tomorrow will be on a North American headlining tour this spring with Hollow Front, Afterlife & Siamese:

05/02 Los Angeles, CA – The Echoplex

05/03 Tempe, AZ – The Marquee

05/05 Dallas, TX – Granada Theater

05/06 Austin, TX – Come And Take It Live

05/07 Houston, TX – House Of Blues

05/09 Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade

05/10 Charlotte, NC – The Underground

05/11 Nashville, TN – The Basement East

05/12 Indianapolis, IN – Hi-Fi Annex

05/13 Chicago, IL – Park West

05/15 Detroit, MI – El Club

05/16 Toronto, ON – The Velvet Underground

05/17 Montreal, QC – Fairmount Theatre

05/19 Cambridge, MA – Middle East Downstairs

05/20 New York, NY – Gramercy Theatre