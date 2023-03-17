Bury Tomorrow Premiere New Single “Begin Again”
UK-based metalcore outfit Bury Tomorrow premiere their new track and video “Begin Again“ from their seventh studio full-length “The Seventh Sun“, due out via Music For Nations on March 31, 2023.
Elaborates guitarist Kristan Dawson:
“The track is representative of the change we have all faced in the past few years. It represents an element of renewal and appreciation of where we have been as a band and where we are yet to go. Musically, it serves as a contrast to the heaviness we have presented in the first three singles, but packs a punch in a more positive way.”
Bury Tomorrow will be on a North American headlining tour this spring with Hollow Front, Afterlife & Siamese:
05/02 Los Angeles, CA – The Echoplex
05/03 Tempe, AZ – The Marquee
05/05 Dallas, TX – Granada Theater
05/06 Austin, TX – Come And Take It Live
05/07 Houston, TX – House Of Blues
05/09 Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade
05/10 Charlotte, NC – The Underground
05/11 Nashville, TN – The Basement East
05/12 Indianapolis, IN – Hi-Fi Annex
05/13 Chicago, IL – Park West
05/15 Detroit, MI – El Club
05/16 Toronto, ON – The Velvet Underground
05/17 Montreal, QC – Fairmount Theatre
05/19 Cambridge, MA – Middle East Downstairs
05/20 New York, NY – Gramercy Theatre
