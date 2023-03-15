Rotten Sound Shares New Music Video "Renewables"
Band Photo: Rotten Sound (?)
Finnish grindcore legends Rotten Sound has posted a new music video online for the song, "Renewables." You can check it out below. The song comes from the band's upcoming new studio album, "Apocalypse," their first full length since 2016's, "Abuse To Suffer," which will be released on March 31st through Season Of Mist.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Suicide Silence Posts New Lyric Video Online
- Next Article:
Saturnus Reveals New Album Details
0 Comments on "Rotten Sound Shares 'Renewables' Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.