Rotten Sound Shares New Music Video "Renewables"

Band Photo: Rotten Sound (?)

Finnish grindcore legends Rotten Sound has posted a new music video online for the song, "Renewables." You can check it out below. The song comes from the band's upcoming new studio album, "Apocalypse," their first full length since 2016's, "Abuse To Suffer," which will be released on March 31st through Season Of Mist.