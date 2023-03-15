Saturnus Reveals New Album "The Storm Within" Details; Performance Video Of New Song "The Calling" Now Online

After years of anticipation, the Danish doom legends are back: Saturnus have released a performance video of the new track "The Calling" as the first single taken from their forthcoming album "The Storm Within," which has been slated for release on June 16, 2023. You can check it out below.

"Sparks of inspiration come and go, but some of them live inside and drive us forward," Saturnus drummer Henrik O. Glass writes. "The past might weigh heavily on our shoulders, but it also fuels the decisions to turn our present into poetry for the brave. Hence for life and blood to combine and to bring a new horizon into view, it takes an 'inner calling'. However, this call is overshadowed by the lament reaching out from times of trouble and forgotten shores. 'The Calling' tells the story of those, who pull from doom and reach strength by turning sacrifice into pure will. The song is our new anthem, which is brought about from a great change of perspective and the need to finally move on. This is a call to act on their passion to all, who yearn for a change in their lives. All of this makes it the perfect first single to herald the new storms that we shall overcome."

Tracklisting:

1. The Storm Within

2. Chasing Ghosts

3. The Calling

4. Even Tide

5. Closing the Circle

6. Breathe New Life

7. Truth