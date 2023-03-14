Suicide Silence Posts New Lyric Video "Fucked For Life" Online

Band Photo: Suicide Silence (?)

Deathcore titans Suicide Silence have shared a lyric video for the new single "Fucked For Life," which is taken from the band's newly released album, "Remember...You Must Die," out now via Century Media Records. You can check out the video below.

On the new single, the band comment:

"The majority of us are working jobs we hate to buy shit we don’t need and impress people who are stuck in the same cycle as we are. This song goes out to anyone who struggles with keeping it all together and to anyone who has lost a loved one to suicide."

"Remember... You Must Die" was produced and mixed by Taylor Young (NAILS, Xibalba, Vitriol). For the artwork, the band enlisted renowned Necrosurrealist artist David Van Gough to visualise the concept.