Overkill Shares New Visualizer Video "Wicked Place"
For over 4 decades, Overkill has been trailblazers in producing some of the most signature moments in the world of metal. On April 14th, the New Jersey thrash legends will bludgeon your ears with their twentieth studio album, entitled "Scorched" via Nuclear Blast Records.
Today, the band release their second single entitled, "Wicked Place." The track offers undeniable blues elements that give off old-school rock 'n' roll feels. Check out the visualizer for "Wicked Place" below.
Overkill's Bobby Blitz comments:
"One of my favorite rides on the record, a big thick groove reminiscent of days gone by, with a modern punch in the snoot! Get Wicked!"
