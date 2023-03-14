Melodic Black Metal Outfit Imperial Demonic Stream Full Album

Melodic black metal formation Imperial Demonic are now streaming their bleak debut "Beneath The Crimson Eclipse." The album will be released physically on April 7, 2023. Imperial Demonic pay homage to the more polished black metal sound of the late 90’s and early 2000’s.

The emerging melodic black metal project is rising from the underground to bring forth something as vicious and violent as it is elegant and melodic. Imperial Demonic first emerged as a solo project, showcasing project architect Cameron Åhslund-Glass’ impressive musical prowess. Expanding the lineup, Andy Heathen (vocals), Daniel Dempster (lead guitar), Kacper Lewandowski (rhythm guitar), and Gareth Murdock (bass), were enlisted, completing the vision for the band.

Moving forward as a five-piece, the forthcoming opus sees IMPERIAL DEMONIC pursue heavier, more aggressive territory with relentless blast beats, melodic hooks and visceral lyrics. Bringing the fire and brimstone back to modern black metal, Imperial Demonic weave together fury and triumph, aggression and melody.

You can listen to the full album below!



