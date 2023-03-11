Employed To Serve Premiere New Single "Take Back Control"

UK-based metalcore band Employed To Serve premiere their latest single "Take Back Control" from the deluxe edition of their album "Conquering"., which features four new songs, a remix of "Sun Up To Sun Down" (feat. Alien Weaponry), and a brand new cover track.

You can catch Employed To Serve in the UK on the below booked dates:

10/25 – Newcastle @ The Cluny 2

10/26 – Glasgow @ The Cathouse

10/27 – Leeds @ The Key Club

10/28 – Manchester @ Gorilla

10/29 – Milton Keynes @ Craufurd Arms

10/30 – Nottingham @ Bodega

10/31 – Birmingham @ Devil’s Dog

11/1 – Bristol @ Exchange

11/2 – Cardiff @ Clwb Ifor Bach

11/3 – London @ Lafayette

11/4 – Brighton @ Green Door Store