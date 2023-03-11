Employed To Serve Premiere New Single "Take Back Control"
UK-based metalcore band Employed To Serve premiere their latest single "Take Back Control" from the deluxe edition of their album "Conquering"., which features four new songs, a remix of "Sun Up To Sun Down" (feat. Alien Weaponry), and a brand new cover track.
You can catch Employed To Serve in the UK on the below booked dates:
10/25 – Newcastle @ The Cluny 2
10/26 – Glasgow @ The Cathouse
10/27 – Leeds @ The Key Club
10/28 – Manchester @ Gorilla
10/29 – Milton Keynes @ Craufurd Arms
10/30 – Nottingham @ Bodega
10/31 – Birmingham @ Devil’s Dog
11/1 – Bristol @ Exchange
11/2 – Cardiff @ Clwb Ifor Bach
11/3 – London @ Lafayette
11/4 – Brighton @ Green Door Store
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Paria Premiere First New Song In Fourteen Years
- Next Article:
A Pretext To Human Suffering Premiere New Single
0 Comments on "Employed To Serve Premiere New Single"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.