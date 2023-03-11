"some music was meant to stay underground..."

Employed To Serve Premiere New Single "Take Back Control"

posted Mar 11, 2023 at 3:35 AM by LugalKiEn.  (0 Comments)

UK-based metalcore band Employed To Serve premiere their latest single "Take Back Control" from the deluxe edition of their album "Conquering"., which features four new songs, a remix of "Sun Up To Sun Down" (feat. Alien Weaponry), and a brand new cover track.

You can catch Employed To Serve in the UK on the below booked dates:

10/25 – Newcastle @ The Cluny 2
10/26 – Glasgow @ The Cathouse
10/27 – Leeds @ The Key Club
10/28 – Manchester @ Gorilla
10/29 – Milton Keynes @ Craufurd Arms
10/30 – Nottingham @ Bodega
10/31 – Birmingham @ Devil’s Dog
11/1 – Bristol @ Exchange
11/2 – Cardiff @ Clwb Ifor Bach
11/3 – London @ Lafayette
11/4 – Brighton @ Green Door Store

