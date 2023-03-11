Headline News

Paria Premiere New Single & Music Video "Venerate" From Upcoming New EP

Paria are back with a new single and music video named “Venerate“, which marks the group’s first new output in 14 years. The song is taken from an upcoming new EP Paria will produce with Jim Homan, who also oversaw the mixing duties on this new single streaming via YouTube for you below.





Tells bassist Dustin Treinen:

“Paria has always been a band that consistently grows and matures, but stays true to creating our own signature of heavy music. With each album, we’ve pushed ourselves to creative and technical limits, but I believe Venerate is the most focused and aggressive album we’ve ever had.”