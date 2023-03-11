A Pretext To Human Suffering Premiere New Single & Video "Formless Collective" From Upcoming New Album
Canada/US/Mexico-based slamming brutal death metal outfit A Pretext To Human Suffering premiere a new single and video by the name of “Formless Collective”, taken from their upcoming new album.
Check out now "Formless Collective" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.
Line-up:
Chris Mathis - Vocals
Beto Vipe - Guitar
Wesley Van Hook - Guitar
Spencer Atkinson - Bass
