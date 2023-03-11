A Pretext To Human Suffering Premiere New Single & Video "Formless Collective" From Upcoming New Album

Canada/US/Mexico-based slamming brutal death metal outfit A Pretext To Human Suffering premiere a new single and video by the name of “Formless Collective”, taken from their upcoming new album.

Check out now "Formless Collective" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.





Line-up:

Chris Mathis - Vocals

Beto Vipe - Guitar

Wesley Van Hook - Guitar

Spencer Atkinson - Bass