For The Fallen Dreams Premiere New Single & Music Video "Without You"
For The Fallen Dreams premiere a new single and music video nameed “Without You”, taken from their self-titled eighth full-length album, which will be out in stores today. Check out "Without You" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.
For The Fallen Dreams are currently out as direct support to Gideon on the below tour. Orthodox and Guerrilla Warfare will open.
03/10 Los Angeles, CA – The Echo
03/11 Phoenix, AZ – Nile Underground
03/12 Albuquerque, NM – Launchpad
03/14 San Antonio, TX – Vibes Underground
03/15 Fort Worth, TX – Ridglea Room
03/17 Birmingham, AL – Zydeco
03/18 Nashville, TN – Exit/In
