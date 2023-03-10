Fit For An Autopsy Premiere New Single "Hellions" From Upcoming Split EP w/ Thy Art Is Murder & Malevolence
Deathcore veterans Thy Art Is Murder, Fit For An Autopsy, and UK-based metalcore outfit Malevolence, have joined forces for a forthcoming split EP named “The Aggression Sessions“. Each band will be contributing 2 songs to the effort, scheduled for release on April 07th via Nuclear Blast Records. Fit For An Autopsy‘s “Hellions” from the outing has premiered online streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.
The EP will also include covers of Cannibal Corpse and At The Gates. The entire track listing reads as follows:
01 – Fit For An Autopsy – “Hellions”
02 – Thy Art Is Murder – “Until There Is No Longer”
03 – Malevolence – “Waste Of Myself”
04 – Fit For An Autopsy – “Under A Serpent Sun” (At The Gates cover)
05 – Thy Art Is Murder – “Hammer Smashed Face” (Cannibal Corpse cover)
06 – Malevolence – “Left Outside Alone”
