Swollen Teeth Premiere New Single & Music Video "Car Crash" From Upcoming Self-Titled EP
Nü-Metal band Swollen Teeth premiere a new single and music video named “Car Crash”, taken from their upcoming self-titled EP, which will be out in stores on April 26th via Blowed Out Records. Slipknot‘s DJ Sid Wilson produced the group’s debut effort.
Check out now "Car Crash" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.
“All cylinders are firing. Safe travels and ask yourself: which one of us is next?”
