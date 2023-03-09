Bad Blood (Terror, Etc.) Premiere New Single & Music Video "Apology Denied" From Upcoming New EP “The Bad Kind Decides”
Scott Vogel (Terror, Buried Alive, etc.) fronted hardcore band Bad Blood, premiere their new single and music video by the name of “Apology Denied”, streaming via YouTube below. The track is off the outfit's impending debut EP “The Bad Kind Decides”, due out on March 31s via Flatspot Records.
Bad Blood are:
Vocalist Scott Vogel (Terror, Buried Alive, etc.)
Guitarist Eric Ellman (They Live, Violent Way)
Guitarist Mason Hutchins (Violent Way)
Bassist Greg Vinal (Exhibition)
Drummer Nick Terlecky (Violent Way)
Live dates:
04/07 Brooklyn, NY – Saint Vitus (feat. Outburst, Violent Way, Kharma, New World Man)
04/08 Buffalo, NY – Area 54 (feat. Chokehold, Fool Game, Final Declaration & Fatal Visions)
