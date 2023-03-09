Bacchus Premiere New Single "II.III" From Upcoming New Album "II"

Lyon, France-based atmospheric/psychedelic black metal band Bacchus premiere a new single titled “II.III”, taken from their upcoming debut studio full-length "II". Debemur Morti Productions will release the effort on CD, vinyl, tape, and digital formats, along with band merchandise and a limited edition box set.

Check out now "II.III" streaming via YouTube for you now below.

If you liked the track above we've included the single "II.I" for below as well, which has premiered past month: