Omnium Gatherum Premiere New Single & Music Video "Slasher" From Upcoming New EP
Finnish melodic death metal veterans Omnium Gatherum will release their new EP “Slasher” on June 02nd, 2023 via Century Media Records. Today they premiere the title track from it and an accompanying music video, streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below.
Tells frontman Jukka Pelkonen:
“A powerful fast song with a message like a plea to oneself! The darkness within can be an ally or an enemy. You are both the hunter and the hunted! ‘Slasher‘ is also the title of our upcoming EP. This bad boy delivers two more OG songs and a furious cover. For now, check out the rippings of ‘Slasher‘!”
Adds guitarist/vocalist Markus Vanhala:
“Hello from OG HQ! We’ll serve you a snack in between album cycles – it’s called ‘Slasher‘, it’s an EP and it rocks! This release is a two-sided coin: A-side is presenting our new guitar hero and team player on the other side of the Atlantic, Mr. Nick Cordle (who joined the band right after our ‘Origin‘ release); B-side is presenting two older songs which were recorded already during the ‘Origin‘ sessions and aimed to release as digi-singles (but here they are on vinyl and CD too now finally). Enjoy!”
“Slasher” track listing:
01 – “Slasher”
02 – “Maniac” (Michael Sembello cover)
03 – “Sacred”
04 – “Lovelorn”
The band are out touring North America at the moment with Eluveitie and Seven Spires:
03/04 Worcester, MA – Palladium
03/05 Quebec City, QC – Bell Theater
03/07 Montreal, QC – Club Soda
03/08 Ottawa, ON – Brass Monkey
03/09 Toronto, ON – Opera House
03/10 Detroit, MI – Majestic Theater
03/11 Joliet, IL – The Forge
03/12 Minneapolis, MN – Cabooze
03/13 Lincoln, NE – 1867 Bar (Omnium Gatherum headlining show)
03/14 Denver, CO – Ogden Theatre
03/15 Sale Lake City, UT – The Depot
03/17 Vancouver, BC – The Cobalt (Omnium Gatherum headlining show)
03/18 Seattle, WA – El Corazon
03/19 Portland, OR – Hawthorne Theater
03/21 Roseville, CA – Goldfields
03/22 Los Angeles, CA – The Regent
03/23 Mesa, AZ – Nile Treater
03/24 El Paso, TX – Rockhouse Bar & Grill (Omnium Gatherum headlining show)
03/25 Dallas, TX – Amplified Live
03/26 Austin, TX – Come And Take It Live
03/27 Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall
03/29 Tampa, FL – Orpheum
03/30 Atlanta, GA – Masquerade (Heaven)
03/31 Charlotte, NC – Underground
04/01 Richmond, VA – Canal Club
