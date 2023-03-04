Omnium Gatherum Premiere New Single & Music Video "Slasher" From Upcoming New EP

Finnish melodic death metal veterans Omnium Gatherum will release their new EP “Slasher” on June 02nd, 2023 via Century Media Records. Today they premiere the title track from it and an accompanying music video, streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below.



Tells frontman Jukka Pelkonen:

“A powerful fast song with a message like a plea to oneself! The darkness within can be an ally or an enemy. You are both the hunter and the hunted! ‘Slasher‘ is also the title of our upcoming EP. This bad boy delivers two more OG songs and a furious cover. For now, check out the rippings of ‘Slasher‘!”

Adds guitarist/vocalist Markus Vanhala:

“Hello from OG HQ! We’ll serve you a snack in between album cycles – it’s called ‘Slasher‘, it’s an EP and it rocks! This release is a two-sided coin: A-side is presenting our new guitar hero and team player on the other side of the Atlantic, Mr. Nick Cordle (who joined the band right after our ‘Origin‘ release); B-side is presenting two older songs which were recorded already during the ‘Origin‘ sessions and aimed to release as digi-singles (but here they are on vinyl and CD too now finally). Enjoy!”

“Slasher” track listing:

01 – “Slasher”

02 – “Maniac” (Michael Sembello cover)

03 – “Sacred”

04 – “Lovelorn”

The band are out touring North America at the moment with Eluveitie and Seven Spires:

03/04 Worcester, MA – Palladium

03/05 Quebec City, QC – Bell Theater

03/07 Montreal, QC – Club Soda

03/08 Ottawa, ON – Brass Monkey

03/09 Toronto, ON – Opera House

03/10 Detroit, MI – Majestic Theater

03/11 Joliet, IL – The Forge

03/12 Minneapolis, MN – Cabooze

03/13 Lincoln, NE – 1867 Bar (Omnium Gatherum headlining show)

03/14 Denver, CO – Ogden Theatre

03/15 Sale Lake City, UT – The Depot

03/17 Vancouver, BC – The Cobalt (Omnium Gatherum headlining show)

03/18 Seattle, WA – El Corazon

03/19 Portland, OR – Hawthorne Theater

03/21 Roseville, CA – Goldfields

03/22 Los Angeles, CA – The Regent

03/23 Mesa, AZ – Nile Treater

03/24 El Paso, TX – Rockhouse Bar & Grill (Omnium Gatherum headlining show)

03/25 Dallas, TX – Amplified Live

03/26 Austin, TX – Come And Take It Live

03/27 Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall

03/29 Tampa, FL – Orpheum

03/30 Atlanta, GA – Masquerade (Heaven)

03/31 Charlotte, NC – Underground

04/01 Richmond, VA – Canal Club