Micawber Premiere New Single & Music Video “The Cremation Of Care”
Wisconsin-based death metal outfit Micawber premiere to their new single and official music video named “The Cremation Of Care“. The track also marks the introduction of guitarist Billy Zahn to the band's roster. Check out now "The Cremation Of Care" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below.
Tell the band:
“We are extremely stoked to release our new song ‘The Cremation Of Care‘ and give everyone a taste of what we’re cookin’ up in the Micawber camp! With the addition of our new guitarist Billy Zahn (Vindicator, Frosthelm, Fel) we are back to firing on all cylinders and ready to get back on the road doing what we do best; partying with all you psychos!”
