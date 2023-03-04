Sophie Lloyd & Trivium's Matt Heafy Premiere Music Video For “Fall Of Man”
A new music video has premiered for guitarist Sophie Lloyd (current touring guitarist for Machine Gun Kelly) and Trivium frontman Matt Heafy‘s collaborative single “Fall Of Man“. The clip was captured in Trivium‘s own reconstructed hangar band rehearsal space.
Tells Lloyd:
“I am so excited you guys to see this video, this was shot in the Trivium Hanger over in Florida.
As a long time Trivium fan this was a major fan-girl moment for me. We had such a good time filming with Matt and seeing this song come to life is amazing. Thankyou so much to everyone involved.”
